James Reimers Langlas, 67, of Naples, FL passed away on August 13, 2018.
Born in Waterloo, IA, he was the son of the late Reimers “Jim” Ludwig and Mary Kathryn (Gallagher) Langlas.
He will be dearly missed by his wife of 43 years, Michelle; children, Jack (Ellie) and Chelsea; grandchildren, Aidan and Maeve; and siblings, Thomas Langlas and Laurlie Joyce.
Jim was a loving husband, caring father and grandfather, enthusiastic teacher, talented poet and a skilled martial artist. He was a compassionate and caring man who put others before himself.
His Funeral Mass will be on August 21, 2018, 10 AM, St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5130 Rattlesnake Hammock Rd., Naples, 34113.
Donations in Jim’s memory may be made to the “Dr. James R. Langlas Scholarship Fund” online at https://www.fsw.edu/foundation/givenow. Designation: “Dr. James Langlas Memorial.” For more about Jim and to offer online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.
