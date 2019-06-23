(1950-2019)
WATERLOO – James L. Wagner, 69, of Waterloo, died Friday, June 21, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center emergency room of a heart attack.
He was born Feb. 21, 1950, in Waterloo, son of Stanton and Dorothy Buttolph Wagner. He married Helen Hildman on Aug. 21, 1971, in Waterloo.
Jim graduated from Columbus High School and the University of Iowa, receiving his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1974. He practiced law in Waterloo from 1975 until present.
He was active in many civic and fraternal organizations in Waterloo, being past president of the Sunrise Exchange Club and Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus.
Survivors include: his wife; a son, Jason (Traci) Wagner of Iowa City; a daughter, Jessica (Nathan) Meyer of North Liberty; four grandchildren, Nicholas and Sydney Wagner and Lucas and Addison Meyer; five brothers, Stan (Mary) Wagner of Englewood, Colo., David (Madonna) Wagner of Carmel, Ind., and Craig (Diana), Brian and Bruce Wagner, all of Waterloo; and two sisters, Diane Wagner of Waterloo and Brenda (Mark) Brown of Grundy Center.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and at the church for an hour before services on Wednesday.
Memorial fund: has been established.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Jim’s family was very important to him. He never missed the events of his children or grandchildren. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, reading and was a big Hawkeye fan. An avid cook, Jim loved to entertain family and friends.
