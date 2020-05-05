James L. Tippett

(1926-2020)
LA PORTE CITY - James Lee “Jim” Tippett, 93, of La Porte City, died Sunday, May 3, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton of natural causes.
He was born Dec. 13, 1926, in Scotland County, Mo., son of Clyde and Helen Black Tippett. Jim was a 1946 graduate of Memphis (Mo.) High School and attended the University of Missouri, receiving his bachelor's degree in agriculture in 1950.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1950-1953. He married Vonnelle “Sue” Voss on June 27, 1954, in Cedar Falls; she died May 4, 2007.
He worked as a farm manager for Doan Agricultural Services and owned and operated the Coast to Coast Store in La Porte City from 1969 to 1991. He also worked for Farmstead Industries and was a manager at Schreiber Century Farm. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City, La Porte City American Legion USS San Diego Post 207, Farmhouse Fraternity, La Porte City Business Association and had been a fireman on the La Porte City Fire Department.
Survivors: a son, Ronald (Cindy) of Vinton; two daughters, Sandra R. Tippett of Garland, Texas, and Janice L. (Mike) Sells of La Porte City; four grandchildren, Bryon Sells of La Porte City, Janice Nicole Tippett of Garland, Texas, Mitchell Parr of La Crosse, Wis., and Emily (Chris) Mefford of Vinton, and three great-granddaughters, Myla, Caraline and Loralei Mefford.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and his wife.
Services: A private family graveside service will be held in West View Cemetery with military rites conducted by the La Porte City American Legion USS San Diego Post 207. La Porte City Funeral is Home in charge of arrangements, (319) 342-3131.
Memorials: to the American Lutheran Church, 801 Monroe St., La Porte City, IA 50651, or La Porte City Fire and Rescue, 204 Main St, La Porte City, IA 50651. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Jim was a lifelong carpenter, enjoyed fishing, the “round table” coffee group, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
