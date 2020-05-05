James L. Tippett

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1926-2020)

LA PORTE CITY - James Lee “Jim” Tippett, 93, of La Porte City, died Sunday, May 3, at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton of natural causes.

He was born Dec. 13, 1926, in Scotland County, Mo., son of Clyde and Helen Black Tippett. Jim was a 1946 graduate of Memphis (Mo.) High School and attended the University of Missouri, receiving his bachelor's degree in agriculture in 1950.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1950-1953. He married Vonnelle “Sue” Voss on June 27, 1954, in Cedar Falls; she died May 4, 2007.

He worked as a farm manager for Doan Agricultural Services and owned and operated the Coast to Coast Store in La Porte City from 1969 to 1991. He also worked for Farmstead Industries and was a manager at Schreiber Century Farm. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City, La Porte City American Legion USS San Diego Post 207, Farmhouse Fraternity, La Porte City Business Association and had been a fireman on the La Porte City Fire Department.