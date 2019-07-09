(1947-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — James L. Smith, 71, of Independence, died at home Sunday, July 7.
He was born Dec. 14, 1947, in Oelwein, son of Max and Caroline (Hinrichs) Smith. On Oct. 3, 1970, he married Marjorie Ann Lund in Brandon.
He graduated in 1966 from Jefferson High School in Independence. He went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts and math from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls in 1970. James and his wife made their home in Fort Dodge, where James taught math and industrial arts at Northwest Webster/Barnum School for one year. In 1971 he started to work for the Hormel meat packing plant in Fort Dodge, until its closure in 1982. They moved to Elden in 1982, and later to Algona in 1987. He continued working for Hormel until his retirement in 2010. After his retirement, James and Margie moved to their farm in rural Independence.
Survived by: his wife; two children, Michelle (Brian) Stevens of Cedar Rapids and Chad (Jill) Smith of Cedar Falls; his grandchildren, Nathan Smith, Tyler Smith, Megan Smith, Justin Stevens, Jason Stevens, Rebecca Stevens and Rachel Stevens; two brothers, Gilbert (Marie Lynch) Smith of Ames, and Paul (Nancy) Smith, Monmouth, Ore.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister-in-law, Louise “Blondie” Smith.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at the Hope Wesleyan Church in Independence, with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Reiff Family Center and Funeral Home in Independence.
Condolences may be left at www.reifffamilycenter.com.
James loved to work with his hands, he enjoyed woodworking and gardening.
