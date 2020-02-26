James L. Kennicott
JESUP – James L. Kennicott, 90, of Friendship Village, Waterloo, and formerly of Jesup, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Friendship Village Health Center in Waterloo.

He was born April 19, 1929, in Brandon, son of Cato Kennicott and Rose (Beachler) Kennicott. He graduated from Independence High School. On July 29, 1950, he married Ann E. Grasso in Oelwein. They made their home in Oelwein until 1966, when they moved to Jesup.

Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He then began working at John Deere Foundry in Waterloo, retiring as a supervisor in 1984 after 29 years. He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church and Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 in Jesup.

Survivors: two sons, Michael (Karla) Kennicott of Loudon, Tenn., and Tony (Sue) Kennicott of Rockledge, Fla.; two daughters, Roxanne (Dean) Masteller of Jesup, and Beth (Ken) Pridgeon of Dickinson, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Kennicott of Dysart.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Ann, on Oct. 6, 2012; a son, Charles Kennicott; a sister, Ruth Stewart; and two brothers, Don and Bob Kennicott.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial in St. Athanasius Catholic Cemetery, Jesup, with military rites conducted by Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 of Jesup. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a vigil service at 6 p.m., and for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials:to the family.

Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com

Jim was an avid golfer, enjoying many rounds at the Jesup Country Club where he was a charter member. He loved sports of all kinds and enjoyed the Iowa Hawkeyes or watching his children and grandchildren participate at any level.

