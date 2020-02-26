(1929-2020)

JESUP – James L. Kennicott, 90, of Friendship Village, Waterloo, and formerly of Jesup, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Friendship Village Health Center in Waterloo.

He was born April 19, 1929, in Brandon, son of Cato Kennicott and Rose (Beachler) Kennicott. He graduated from Independence High School. On July 29, 1950, he married Ann E. Grasso in Oelwein. They made their home in Oelwein until 1966, when they moved to Jesup.

Jim served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He then began working at John Deere Foundry in Waterloo, retiring as a supervisor in 1984 after 29 years. He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church and Pump-Scheer American Legion Post 342 in Jesup.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Survivors: two sons, Michael (Karla) Kennicott of Loudon, Tenn., and Tony (Sue) Kennicott of Rockledge, Fla.; two daughters, Roxanne (Dean) Masteller of Jesup, and Beth (Ken) Pridgeon of Dickinson, Texas; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Kennicott of Dysart.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Ann, on Oct. 6, 2012; a son, Charles Kennicott; a sister, Ruth Stewart; and two brothers, Don and Bob Kennicott.