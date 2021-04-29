 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James L. Kaufman Sr.
0 entries

James L. Kaufman Sr.

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James L. Kaufman Sr.

September 22, 1932-April 27, 2021

James L. Kaufman Sr. passed away on April 27, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society Care Facility in West Union, IA. He was born on September 22nd, 1932, in Brandon, IA, the son of Fred and Marie (Steils) Kaufman.Jim grew up in the Eagle Center Area. He married Doris (Waligorski) on June 2nd, 1958, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. After losing Doris in 1996, He married Glenda (Busey) on September 17th, 2006 at the Fairbank United Methodist Church. As an adult he resided in Fairbank, Iowa for many many years until his move in November 2020 to the Good Samaritan Home in West Union. Jim held many positions in his lifetime. He worked at Don’s Auto, John Deere as well as serving in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. Later he went to Barber College and ran Jim’s Barber Shop in Fairbank for many years. His main passion came later, resulting in him starting his own excavation business, which he loved more than anything, it was never just work to him, it was his livelihood. He had an exceptional knowledge of how things should be done, and was known for being “One of the Best”, in the field. Jim is survived by his wife Glenda of West Union, his children James (Jimmy) of Des Moines, Jane (Kurt) Domeyer of Fairbank, four step-daughters; Kim, Kris, Del Jean and Erika, two grandchildren; Sean (Ashley Murphy) Wortman and David Wortman both of Fairbank and a special great grandson Austin Wortman of Oelwein, two brothers; Jack Kaufman and Tim (Shar) Kaufman, three sisters; Connie Broell, Susan Thompson and Mary Kay (Gloria) Kaufman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Doris, 2 brothers; Wally and Jerry Kaufman, brothers in law; Jim (Doc) Broell, Arnold Geske, Dale Waligorski, sisters in law; Milly Kaufman, Wanda Kaufman, Nancy Kaufman, Lucile Geske and Arlene Waligorski and one step daughter Linda Brule.

Visitation: 4:00-7:00 pm Friday April 30, 2021 at Woods Funeral Home

Funeral Mass 11:00 am Saturday May 1, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Fairbank

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic face coverings will be required for those in attendance.

Military Rites: Fairbank American Legion Fortsch-Duffy Post 552

Interment: Immaculate Conception Cemetery

Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation

Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Oyster farming — From boat to plate

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News