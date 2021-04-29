James L. Kaufman Sr. passed away on April 27, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society Care Facility in West Union, IA. He was born on September 22nd, 1932, in Brandon, IA, the son of Fred and Marie (Steils) Kaufman.Jim grew up in the Eagle Center Area. He married Doris (Waligorski) on June 2nd, 1958, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. After losing Doris in 1996, He married Glenda (Busey) on September 17th, 2006 at the Fairbank United Methodist Church. As an adult he resided in Fairbank, Iowa for many many years until his move in November 2020 to the Good Samaritan Home in West Union. Jim held many positions in his lifetime. He worked at Don’s Auto, John Deere as well as serving in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. Later he went to Barber College and ran Jim’s Barber Shop in Fairbank for many years. His main passion came later, resulting in him starting his own excavation business, which he loved more than anything, it was never just work to him, it was his livelihood. He had an exceptional knowledge of how things should be done, and was known for being “One of the Best”, in the field. Jim is survived by his wife Glenda of West Union, his children James (Jimmy) of Des Moines, Jane (Kurt) Domeyer of Fairbank, four step-daughters; Kim, Kris, Del Jean and Erika, two grandchildren; Sean (Ashley Murphy) Wortman and David Wortman both of Fairbank and a special great grandson Austin Wortman of Oelwein, two brothers; Jack Kaufman and Tim (Shar) Kaufman, three sisters; Connie Broell, Susan Thompson and Mary Kay (Gloria) Kaufman.