James L. “Jim” Robertson, 82, of La Porte City, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born July 2, 1936 in Waterloo the son of L.J. and Marion Lingard Robertson. He married Sally Moore on August 16, 1958 in Glidden; they were later divorced. He married Jeanene Steinquist on March 18, 1989 in Cedar Falls.
Jim was a 1954 graduate of La Porte City High School. He attended the University of Northern Iowa, then known as Iowa State Teachers College. In June of 1959 he graduated from the University of Iowa with a law degree and was admitted to the bar a week later. Along the way he participated in study programs at the University of Denver, Ashridge College (a private college 30 miles outside of London), Oxford and the University of Vienna.
L.J. Robertson, Jim’s father, opened his law office in 1932 in La Porte City, his home town. Jim joined him in his practice in 1959, and their partnership continued until 1986 when L.J. passed away. Jim then practiced alone until his retirement in December of 2015.
Jim was asked to join the Board of Directors of the La Porte City Telephone Co. in 1964 as a director, officer and attorney. This began his long association with the telecommunication industry. He continued as President of La Porte City Telephone Co. until December 31, 2018.
He became a licensed private pilot in 1968 and flew his own plane until 2003. He also became a certified scuba diver in 1972, and in 1981 received a Charter Recommendation to charter any boat up to 45 feet.
He and his wife enjoyed traveling extensively in the U.S. and around the world. His love of gardening, which he inherited from his grandmother, continued through the years. He even built his own small green house. Jim also enjoyed fireworks and started the annual Festival of Trails fireworks display. He was a member and served as vice-president of the Iowa Pyrotechnic Association.
He was a member of the Iowa State Bar Association, American Lutheran Church in La Porte City and the Masonic Lodge.
But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with this family.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanene of La Porte City; one daughter, Susan L. (Klint Kramer) Robertson of La Porte City; two stepsons, Curt (Janet) Steinquist of Waukesha, Wisconsin, David (Gayle) Steinquist of Winona, Minnesota; one stepdaughter, Shelly (Duane) Gates of Rowley; ten grandchildren, Dallas Powell, Damon Powell, Sarah (Brandon) Dietz, Pedar (Angie) Steinquist, Adam (Nikki Woodward) Steinquist, Drew (Stephanie Rybold) Steinquist, Ben Steinquist, Madison (Jay Schmit) Gates, Alec Gates and Wyett Kramer and one great grandchild on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the American Lutheran Church with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at La Porte City Funeral Home and also one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the American Lutheran Church, 801 Monroe St., La Porte City, Iowa 50651 or the Cedar Valley Hospice, 2101 Kimball Ave # 401, Waterloo, IA 50702.
La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements 319-342-3131. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.