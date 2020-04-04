× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHBURN — James L. “Jim” Reiser, 80, of Washburn, died Friday, April 3, at La Porte City Specialty Care.

He was born Aug. 23, 1939, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., son of Marion and Helen Gerber Walker. Jim married Sandra Kay “Sandy” Messer on Sept. 5, 1959, in Wapello. She died July 17, 2017.

He served in the U.S. Air Force. Jim worked as an Iowa Certified Watch Maker and was Rolex trained for Roth Jewelers for many years, retiring in 2002.

Survivors: a brother, Richard (Carol) Reiser of Gilbertville; mother-in-law, Fern Messer of Davenport; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Bartenhagen of Davenport and Linda Parrish of Pinellas Park, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; two sons, Tony and Kevin Reiser; and a granddaughter, Ashley Reiser.

Private family services: will be held with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Kearns Funeral Service in charge of arrangements, (319) 233-3146.

Memorials: to UnityPoint Hospice, 3731 University Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701.