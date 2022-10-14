March 25, 1944-October 12, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-James L. “Jim” Clements, 78, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022. He was born March 25, 1944, in Mason City, IA to John and Juanita (Pavey) Clements and was raise in Klemme, IA.

He graduated from Klemme High School in 1962 and attended and graduated from Mason City Junior College in 1964 with an associate degree in Drafting Technology. He was hired by John Deere Waterloo Works that year. He was drafted by the U.S. Army in April 1965 and trained as a Medical Corpsman. He was discharged in October 1967 and returned to work at John Deere.

He married Karon “Kay” Wessels in December 1966. He retired in 1998 as a Senior Designer. He was a member of Orchard Hill Reformed Church and AMVETS Post #49 in Cedar Falls. He also was a scout leader when his sons were younger and helped do maintenance work at the scout camp.

He is survived by his wife Karon of 55 years; sons, Jeffery (Kris) Clements of Cedar Falls, Jonathan Clements of Colorado Springs, CO and Jason (Sheri) Clements of West Des Moines; grandchildren, Kelsea Clements and Connor Clements both from Waterloo, Madelyn Clements of Ames and Joshua Clements of Des Moines; brother, Jerry (Judy) Clements of Aiken, SC and a niece and nephew of SC.

He was preceded in death by his parents and both his paternal (Lloyd & Emma Clements) and maternal (Wallace & Anna Pavey) grandparents.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Orchard Hill Church with inurnment and military rites at Hillside Cemetery (Lone Tree Rd) in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be determined at a later date. Online condolences may be left at