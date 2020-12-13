February 26, 1951-December 10, 2020

James L. Eighmey, 69, of Dewar, died Thursday, December 10, at his home.

He was born on February 26, 1951, in Vinton, the son of Richard and Marie Gimm Eighmey. He married Judy Matteson on December 9, 1972, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo. She died February 16, 2020.

Jim graduated from Columbus High School and was employed by John Deere as a machinist before retiring after 30 years of service. He also worked at Mayer knife shop and the Dewar elevator. He was a longtime member of St. Francis Catholic Church- Barclay.

Jim was a family man he enjoyed snowmobiling and motorcycling in his younger years and was able to enjoy motorcycling later in life as well. He grew up farming with his uncle which was a great part of his life. He enjoyed mowing and playing cards and gathering with family and friends. Whatever he did he did with dignity, humility and grace, and most importantly without an ounce of complaining no matter what he was combatting. The only easy day was yesterday.