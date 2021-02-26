February 24, 1941-February 24, 2021

LA PORTE CITY – James Joseph Rottinghaus of rural La Porte City, IA, died at the Cedar Valley Hospice House, Waterloo, IA, surrounded by his loving family on his 80th birthday, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, of natural causes.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 1, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, IA, with burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville. A live stream of the funeral will be available on the church Facebook page.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Church, Gilbertville, where there will be a rosary at 4:00 p.m., led by the Catholic Order of Foresters, and Vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Monday at the church. Memorials will be directed to Immaculate Conception Church and the Bosco System in Gilbertville and to Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com.