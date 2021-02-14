 Skip to main content
James (Jim) Wolff
November 12, 1947-February 5, 2021

James (Jim) Wolff, of Waterloo, passed away at home Friday February 5th . He was born November 12th, 1947. Memorial Service at Amvets in Evansdale 9:30 am February 27,2021. Luncheon at Lofty’s in Evansdale following. Memorials to be directed to family at 8 Toland Waterloo Iowa 50707.

