James (Jim) Wolff, of Waterloo, passed away at home Friday February 5th . He was born November 12th, 1947. Memorial Service at Amvets in Evansdale 9:30 am February 27,2021. Luncheon at Lofty’s in Evansdale following. Memorials to be directed to family at 8 Toland Waterloo Iowa 50707.