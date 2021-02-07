CEDAR FALLS—James (Jim) William “Slick” Geary, 71, died Monday, February 1, 2021. Jim was born June 6, 1949, in Oelwein, IA, the son of John “Jack” and Florence Johnson Geary. He graduated from Dubuque Wahlert High School in 1967 and went on to be employed at the University of Northern Iowa. Jim is survived by a family who will cherish every single moment they had with him: son, Zach & Megan Geary of Clive; daughter, Wesley & Perquondis Holmes of Waterloo; mother, Florence Geary of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Ayden and Talen Geary, Callie Payne, Kyan Greer, and Assata Holmes; sister, Mary Jo Geary & Jan Freese of St. Louis, MO; and brother, Jack & Sue Geary of Waterloo, the love of his life Mary and his dog Lola. He was preceded in death by his father. Jim lived his life for family, friends, and love for music and golf. A private family service occurred at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cedar Falls Public Library or the Humane Society. “And be a simple kind of man. Oh, be something you love and understand.”