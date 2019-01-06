(1952-2019)
WATERLOO — James “Jim” “JR” Lee Webb, 66, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Jan. 5, at home.
He was born Jan. 24, 1952, in New Hampton, son of Dewayne and Darlene (Tonn) Webb. Jim graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1970. He married Janice Wood on July 15, 2000, in Waterloo.
He worked at John Deere in Engine Works as an engine tester, retiring in 2001. Jim was a Sons of the Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and ABATE District 16. Jim spent time as a motorcycle safety instructor with ABATE and was financial security with the UAW Local 838.
Survivors: his wife; his mother of Waterloo, two sons, Chris (Nicole) Webb of Waterloo and Jason (Megan) Wood of Waterloo; six daughters, Heather Webb of Waterloo, Cam (Kurt) James of Billings, Mont., Samantha Cermak of Billings, Mont., Kiesha (Tony) Stefancik of Waterloo, Tasha (Tom) McGrane of Waterloo and Linnette Petersen of Billings, Mont.; a brother, Steven (Connie) Webb of Luray, Va.; two sisters, Debra Webb of Mountain Home, Ark., and Barb Standiford of Waterloo; and his mother-in-law, Beverly Wood of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his father; a niece, Jennifer Pedersen; and a brother-in-law, Mike Standiford.
Memorial services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, at Locke Funeral Home. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. A luncheon and celebration will follow at the Evansdale AMVETS.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Angels Park or ABATE.
Jim enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, NASCAR and watching dirt track racing. He loved traveling with Janice on his Harley.
