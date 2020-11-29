James “Jim” Thompson

Jim married Shirley Vanderwerf on June 25, 1966 at the former Trinity Methodist Church in CF. He attended school in Fargo through high school. Jim was a 4 year member of North Dakota Air Force National Guard, served in the US Army and was honorably discharged. Jim then enrolled at North Dakota State in Mechanical Engineering and graduated with special honors. After receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree he started employment with John Deere PEC. Jim was a designer on the Sound Gard body and progressed on to make improvements to the hydra-cushion seat. Following this he worked on improvements in heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. His last assignment he led a group of engineers to design and develop a rolling chassis for motor homes. After retirement he worked as a consultant for John Deere. Of all the projects he worked on, the most lasting will be the young engineers he influenced along the way. He will be remembered by the guidance that he provided to help them further their skills and endure the life lesson along the way. Some of his favorite hobbies were vacation traveling with family, family reunions, playing golf with his long time neighbor Floyd, lunches and coffee with John Deere groups and reading. Jim was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.