March 13, 1962-July 14, 2022

James “Jim” Scott Souhrada was a caring father, son, brother, and friend. He left this world suddenly on July 14, 2022, at the age of 60.

Jim was born March 13, 1962 in Rochester, Minnesota, and moved with his family to Iowa in 1965. He was a 1980 graduate of Denver High School and went on to graduate from Georgia Tech in 1995 with a BA in Engineering Science and Mechanics. His lifelong career was in the construction industry.

Upon the completion of high school, Jim joined the Iowa National Guard and continued his enlistment in Georgia. He was activated in 1991 in Desert Storm and retired after 22 years of service.

While living in Georgia, Jim married Susan Cohlman in 1988 and had one step-daughter, Allison Buchanan; they later divorced. Jim and Brenda Peltz were married in 1999 and made their home in Hudson, Iowa, where they joyfully welcomed their son, Carson Wiley, in 2003; they later divorced.

Jim loved the outdoors: hunting, trapping, fishing, and gardening. Other hobbies included baseball, mechanical work on his vehicles, and playing guitar. Devoted to raising his son, Wiley, Jim was proud to pass on his passion for fishing, baseball, and joy for the outdoors.

Survived by one son, Wiley; also by his significant other, Jacqueline Tripp; mother, Mary Jo Maass; father, Dave Souhrada (Cherie); sisters Robin Souhrada (Dave Rogers) and Emilie Souhrada (Jon Chamberlain); nephew, Zachary Rogers (Anna); niece, Shelby Buss (Gabe); step-niece Heather Chamberlain-Irwin (Michael); and step-daughter, Allison Buchanan.

Preceded in death by his birth father, Darius (Jerry) Nelson; grandparents, Elmer & Evelyn (Gerths) Maass; grandparents, Johnny & Hope (Lidtke) Souhrada.

A private family memorial with full military honors is planned.

Memorials may be directed to: Iowa DNR, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, or Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs.