James “Jim” Russell Rigdon was born on September 3, 1937, in Waterloo, the son of Russell and Hariett (Brown) Rigdon. Jim grew up near Dunkerton and attended Dunkerton High School. He served in the United States Navy Reserves. On December 17, 1957, Jim was united in marriage to Delores Eldridge. The couple had 5 children, 4 of which died in infancy. Delores died on December 7, 1982. In March of 1983, Jim was united in marriage to Janet Green at the Little Brown Church. Jim started the Thomas James Company, working in sanitation. He also had his own excavating business, was a rural mail carrier, milk truck driver, and started Deluxe Carpet Cleaning with Rich McDermott. Jim loved spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids. He also enjoyed his sweets, dancing, and telling jokes. Jim died at the age of 85 on October 17, 2022, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; 4 children in infancy; 3 brothers, Irvin, Duane, and John; and a nephew, Travis Rigdon. Jim is survived by his wife; 6 children, Joey (Kristy) Rigdon of Fairbank, Kimberly (Kevin) Freeman of Cedar Falls, Mark McDermott of Cedar Rapids, Steve (Lisa) McDermott of Olathe, Kansas, Kristi (Dave Jones) Schmitt of Cedar Falls, and Richard McDermott of La Palma, California; 2 brothers, Jerry Rigdon and Russell Rigdon Jr; a sister, Linda Shatzer; 5 grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. There was a memorial service on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 7:00 PM, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, with a visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.