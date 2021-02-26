 Skip to main content
James (Jim) Robert Seedorff
June 17, 1938-February 19, 2021

James (Jim) Robert Seedorff passed away on February 19, 2021 in Oelwein, Iowa, at the age of 82. A memorial service will be held at a later time. In the meantime, friends and family are invited to view a photo and life memorial at https://youtu.be/UnhFCupZNNU.

