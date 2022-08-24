James “Jim” Robert Mossman was born on April 22, 1953, the son of Dr. R.C. and Vie Mossman. He grew up in Dysart and graduated from Dysart High School. Jim then went to school to be in law enforcement. He was a Sargent with the Black Hawk County Sherriff’s Department until his retirement. When he retired, he moved to Venice, Florida. Jim enjoyed fishing and was an avid fisherman. He also enjoyed going to cattle sales with his uncle Larry and cousins Larry, Jr and Jon. Baseball games and going to casinos with his good friend, Dave Sapp, were also on his list of fun things to do. Jim died at the age of 69 on August 11, 2022, in Venice, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents. James is survived by a son, Brian Mossman of Cedar Falls; his uncle and aunt, Larry and Ruth Winkelpleck of Dysart; a special friend, Dave (Kathy) Sapp of Venice, Florida; and numerous cousins and friends. There will be a graveside service at Dysart Cemetery on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 2:00 PM.