(1945-2019)
OELWEIN — James “Jim” Ridihalgh, 74, of Oelwein, died Saturday, Dec. 21, from complications related to cancer.
He was born Feb. 7, 1945, in Oelwein, son of Robert and Betty (Potter) Ridihalgh. He married Linda (Van Vooren) on Oct. 8, 1966, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Independence.
He graduated from Oelwein High School, and attended the University of Iowa until he enlisted in the United States Army. He served in Vietnam from 1969-70 and was honorably discharged in 1971. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1973 with an accounting degree. He returned to Oelwein to work as a CPA and in 1975 started the firm now known as RFSW.
Survived by: his wife, Linda; two daughters, Susan (Chris Korn) of Chicago and Jennifer, a world traveler; two grandsons, Alexander and Benjamin Korn; a brother, John Ridihalgh of Columbus, Ohio; and his nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Jason; his parents-in-law, Charles and Vera Van Vooren; and sisters-in-law Linda Ridihalgh, Lucille Efting and Betty Hill.
Memorial services: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home, Oelwein. Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec 29, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the Oelwein Public Library, Fontana Park, or something meaningful to you.
Jim was a lifelong athlete. He passed on his love of the water to his daughters and continued to swim until last month. He enjoyed being outside, either on his deck, at the Mississippi River with friends and family, or near an ocean when he traveled.
