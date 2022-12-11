December 20, 1931-December 7, 2022

WATERLOO-James “Jim” Richard Walker, 90, of Waterloo, Iowa and Lake Worth Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2022 with his children at his side. Jim was born on December 20, 1931 in Waterloo, Iowa, to his parents, Louis and Genevieve Walker. After graduating West High School in 1950, he attended the University of Iowa where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and received his B.A. in Accounting in 1954. Shortly thereafter, Jim married his high school and college sweetheart, Joan Zimmerman, on June 26, 1954 and they moved to New Mexico where Jim served in the US Air Force until his honorary discharge in 1957. They returned home to Waterloo where they raised their three children, Mike, Lynn and Katherine.

Upon their return to Waterloo, Jim joined his father in the family shoe business, Walker Shoes Stores of Iowa, where he took over as President and CEO after his father’s retirement. Jim’s work ethic was instilled at a young age, having worked alongside his father at the store selling shoes since a teenager. Jim’s tenacity, entrepreneurial spirit, business acumen, and of course, sense of style, enabled him to grow Walker Shoe Stores from four to 13 stores during his tenure as CEO. After helping countless numbers of customers find stylish, yet comfortable shoes for over 41 years, Jim retired and sold the business in 1998 to spend more time at his second home in Lake Worth Beach, Florida with his wife Joan.

Jim was an avid community member, investing his time on many boards and associations throughout his life that were important to him. His board involvement included Waterloo Industrial Development Association, Waterloo Downtown Council, Waterloo Planning and Programming Commission, St. Francis Hospital, Covenant Medical Center, National Shoe Retailers Association, National Bank of Waterloo, and Iowa National Bank Shares, to name a few. In each, he served in multiple positions, including president and chairman. In addition to his board work, he was very active in his church, First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo, Iowa, where he served as a deacon, trustee, elder, head usher, and Sunday School Superintendent. Jim cherished the many friendships he made through the community and his hearty laugh and jovial spirit had a lasting impression on all those who met him.

When not working, Jim could be found on the golf course shooting below par, skiing in Colorado, biking and rollerblading along the intracoastal, tending his award-winning rose garden, washing his spotless cars or precariously climbing ladders to fix something on the house, much to his family’s dismay. Ever young at heart, he enjoyed many of these activities well into his 80’s with Joan, his children, and grandchildren by his side. Spending time with family was very important to Jim and he will be dearly missed by all those who were able to enjoy his sense of humor, enduring optimism, storytelling (including some of his infamous pranks), charm, and stovetop popcorn. He lived life to the fullest and his legacy will live on through his family.

Jim is survived by his three children, Dr. Mike Walker and his wife Nancy, Lynn Walker and her husband Frank Mason, Katherine Brokaw and her husband Kim; his four grandchildren, Dr. James Walker and his wife Dr. Marcy, Caroline Larson and her husband Dr. Chris, Jack Brokaw and Kate Brokaw; and his three great-grandchildren, Beau and Genevieve Walker and Julien Larson; and sister, Jane Christensen. He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Joan (November 25, 2020); and his brothers-in-law, Dr. Sam Christensen, Eugene Zimmerman, and Carl Zimmerman.

A memorial service and celebration of life for Jim and Joan will be held on December 16, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo, the Waterloo Community Foundation, or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.

Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, is assisting the family.