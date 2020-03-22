James “Jim” R. Jensen

(1944 - 2020)

James R. Jensen, 75, passed away on March 18, 2020, in Des Moines. He was born in Waterloo, Iowa on September 4, 1944, the son of Roy and Ruth Jensen.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Julie; two daughters, Jessica Jensen (fiancé, Isaac Thompson) and Jenna Jensen; one brother, Richard Jensen; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Janis “Jan” Jensen.

A private graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 4-6 p.m., Monday, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Jim.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.

