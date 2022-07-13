January 23, 1935-July 8, 2022

LA PORTE CITY-James (Jim) Paul Kullmer was born on January 23, 1935 to Keith Sr. & Mildred Weaver Kullmer on the Weaver farm outside of Traer in Tama County. He was promoted to his heavenly home at the age of 87, after a brief illness July 8, 2022, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Traer.

He attended Geneseo School for several years, until the family moved to La Porte City during his grade school years. He graduated from the La Porte City High School in 1953. Before graduating he met a new school teacher who would play piano for all the students at contests and was heard telling a classmate or two, I am going to marry that girl someday. That girl was Gretchen Thedens, who he happily married in Jesup on May 29, 1955.

They moved to La Porte City and lived on several farms in and around the La Porte City and Mt. Auburn area. Jim farmed his entire life and always kept track of the crops and rain amounts in various fields. He and Gretchen scaled back their farming responsibilities after moving to La Porte City in 1999.

He is survived by his wife, Gretchen; daughter, Sheri (Jeff) Lesh, La Porte City; son, James E. (Traci) Kullmer, Oelwein; a sister-in law, Grace Kullmer, Jesup; six granddaughters, Sara (Shane) Klein, La Porte City; Stacey (William) Borrenpohl, LaMotte; Stephanie (Reid) Carlson, La Porte City; Sally (Curtis) Carruthers, Chattanooga, TN; Katie Kullmer, Keystone; and Ashley Kullmer, Cedar Rapids; and 15 great-grandchildren Gabe, Lizzie, Cora, and Sam Klein, Clayton, Ellie, Lance, and Anita Borrenpohl, Emma, Jack, Matt, and Kate Anne Carlson, and Evie, Charlotte, and Gretchen Carruthers.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Dave James Kullmer, Kris James Kullmer; and his brother, Keith K. Kullmer Jr.

Jesus said, I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me, even if he dies, will live. Everyone who lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this? John 11:25-26

There will be a private family service with burial at Westview Cemetery.

Memorials are directed to Cedar Falls Bible Conference or St. Paul United Methodist Church, La Porte City.

Condolences can be sent to Gretchen at Sunrise Assisted Living Suites, 599 Taylor Street #102, Traer, Iowa 50675. Online Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com. Locke in La Porte City is in charge of arrangements.