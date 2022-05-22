James (Jim) Louis Salz

February 22, 1926-May 13, 2022

James (Jim) Louis Salz, 96, of Mesa Arizona, entered into eternal life on Friday, May 13, 2022.

Jim was born February 22, 1926, in Waterloo, Iowa, to Louis James Salz and Margaret Geib Salz. He attended elementary and high school at St Mary's Catholic School. He served in the Korean War. After serving he was employed by Waterloo Prosthetic and eventually became an owner and President of the company. He married Cecile Mary Dolan on February 20, 1952 at St Mary's Catholic Church in Manchester Iowa. They lived in Waterloo Iowa where they raised four children. In their retirement years they moved to Mesa Arizona.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Club. Through the years he enjoyed target shooting, gun collecting, singing in the church choir, wood carving, playing pool, traveling but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He will be greatly missed by his wife of 70 years, and four children, Sue (Rich) Loesche of Chandler AZ, Louis (Nuvit) Salz of Santa Rosa CA, Debbie Cleary-Beatty of Gold Canyon AZ, and Don (Lisa) Salz of San Diego CA, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and one sister Winnie Mulvehill of Cedar Falls IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Delores Van Eschen, and two sons-in-law, Mark Cleary and Dan Beatty.

Burial will be at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, at 1:00 PM, Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 17, 2022 at All Saints Catholic Church, Mesa Arizona, with visitation to be held one hour prior to the celebration of Mass.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Baywood Brookdale and Arizona Hospice of the Valley for all the care and kindness they have extended to James and family.