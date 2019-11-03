James ‘Jim’ LaRue

(1922-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – James “Jim” Parker LaRue, 97, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Nov. 1, at Western Home Communities-Deery Suites.
He was born March 27, 1922, in Mission, Texas, son of James F. and Jessie (Backer) LaRue. He graduated from Cleveland High School in St Louis, Mo., in 1940. On Jan. 20, 1945, he married Nancy Ashton in St Louis, Mo. She died Nov. 11, 2013. He served as a naval aviator during World War II, and then joined the U.S. Naval Aviation Reserve. He received his BA from Southeast Missouri State at Cape Girardeau, Mo., his MA from the University of Northern Colorado, and his Doctorate in Education from Penn State.
Jim was a professor of industrial technology at the University of Northern Iowa for more than 30 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of the Cedar Falls Kiwanis, serving as a past Governor of Iowa/Nebraska chapters, a member of the American Foundryman’s Society, and a member of Cedar Falls First Presbyterian Church for more than 60 years.
Survivors: four children, Linda (Gary) Johanningmeier of Waukon, David LaRue of Orange, Mass., Richard LaRue of Saco, Maine, and Kathryn Gronberg of Cape Coral, Fla.; nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his wife; a son-in-law, William Gronberg; a sister, Mildred Parks; and a special friend, Cynthia Turner.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls, with burial in Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, with military honors provided by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Richardson Funeral Service.
Memorials: to Western Home Foundation or the church.
