James “Jim” L. Bader, age 79 died Friday, October 22, 2021, at Western Home Communities Deery Suites. He was born June 27, 1942, in Waterloo, the son of Glen and Marjorie (Erickson) Bader. He graduated from La Porte City High School and then went on to business college in Minneapolis. Jim was united in marriage to Mary Sue Diehm on January 8, 1990, in Las Vegas, NV. Jim worked for John Deere in various departments, retiring as an Inventory Controller at the John Deere Engine Works in 2001. He was a member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers. He then volunteered for SHIIP (the state health insurance information program) for the state of Iowa for four years. Jim was involved in the La Porte City Community serving on various boards and committees.

Jim loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed traveling to warmer climates or taking cruises. Jim belonged to Proud Image Chorus for many years. He enjoyed listening to music, bike riding, and roller skating at Black Hawk Rollerdrome, where he met his wife of 31 years. His favorite holiday was December 26th, BAH HUMBUG!

He is survived by his wife, Mary of Cedar Falls; four children, Sheryl Dozier of Concord, NC, Brad (Heidi) Bader of Cedar Rapids, Chris (Brian) Bunz of Reinbeck, and Mindy (Vince) Smith of Glidden; eight grandchildren, Emma and Julia Dozier, Josh and Carson Bader, Mitchell Bunz, Corey (Amber) Smith, Cassidy (Alec) Daniel, and Caden Smith; three great grandchildren, Beau and Bentley Smith and baby Daniel on the way; a sister, Jo Anne Bader of Cedar Rapids, and his dog, Margie. Preceded in death by his daughter, Suanne Bader, and a son, Matt Diehm. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions in memory of Jim Bader be made to: Brain Support Network PO BOX 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026. www.brainsupportnetwork.org Online guestbook at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.