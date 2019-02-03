James 'Jim' Kremer

(1933-2019)
WATERLOO – James J. “Jim” Kremer, 85, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born Oct. 15, 1933, in Barclay Township, son of John W. and Susan Kremer. He married Betty Colette Steward on Oct. 6, 1954, in Waterloo. Jim joined the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1952. He was called to active duty in 1953 and was released in 1955. He remained in the Naval Reserve, retiring in 1985.
He was employed with John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works for 20 years, retiring in 1995. He also taught electrical apprenticeship at Hawkeye Community College.
Survivors: his wife; his children, Catherine “Cathy” (Scott) Garrett of Cedar Falls, Margaret “Peggy” (Greg) Gall of Kansas City, Mo., Cynthia “Cindy” (Michael) Snell of Waterloo, Diana (Michael) Jones of Midland, Texas, Therese (Paul) Wielage of Clive, Don (Mary) Kremer of Raymond, Jane (Patrick) Rogers of Des Moines and Chris (Carol) Kremer of Waterloo; 20 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and two brothers, Paul Kremer of Jesup and the Rev. John Kremer of Delhi.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Cletus Kremer; and two sisters, Mary Schubert and Alice Hennessy.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 3rd and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus rosary at 5 p.m. and a 7:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue at the church for an hour before services.
Memorials: to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Jim was a life member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 288, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, serving on the funeral honor guard, and the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and a member of the American Red Cross, serving on the Disaster Assistance Team.
