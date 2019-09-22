(1942-2019)
DUNKERTON — James “Jim” Koleno, 76, Dunkerton, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
He was born Sept. 20, 1942, in Protivin, son of John F. and Lillian Krall Koleno. Jim married Mary L. Keller, and they later divorced. He married Linda L. Homann on March 19, 1976, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Waverly.
Jim served in the U.S. Navy from 1959-63. He worked for 39 years for a small equipment company in Waverly. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo where he served as a deacon and was on the building and grounds committee. He was also active in “The Willing Workers.”
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Brooke (Licon Opperman) Koleno of New Hartford; two sons, Mike (Mary) Raymer of McAlester‚ Okla., and Patrick (Kate) Raymer of Estacada‚ Ore.; sisters Dorothy Lubenstein of Anchorage‚ Alaska, Susie (Wendell) Lampson of Ionia and Sally (Mike) Austin of Waverly; a sister-in-law, Edna Koleno of New Hampton; seven grandchildren, Mariana and Maria Carillo, Nick, Brandon, Britton, Taylor and Chase Raymer; and a great-granddaughter, Aurora Raymer.
Preceded in death by: a son, Brent Koleno; brothers John “Jack” Koleno and Joseph Koleno; a grandson, Paxton Miller; and a brother-in-law, Earl Lubenstein.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Orchard Hill Church, with military rites at the church with U.S. Navy. Visitation will be for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Jim enjoyed motorcycles, collecting Dodge memorabilia; hunting, fishing, camping — anything outdoors; and bowling. Jim enjoyed working with his hands and could fix just about anything. He refurbished a badly damaged boat that the family enjoyed.
