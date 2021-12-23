December 20, 2021
DENVER-James “Jim” Howard Learn, 71, of Denver, died Monday, December 20, 2021, at his residence.
Jim is survived by his wife, Renae Learn of Denver, three daughters; Candace Fober of Cedar Falls, Mindee (Drew) Argotsinger of Urbandale, and Stacee Learn of Denver; 8 grandchildren; Keeley and Tristan Fober, Alex, Brody and Cain Argotsinger, Mason Padgett and Roman and Cypress Armstrong, two sisters; Ramona (Ron) Moeller of Medina, TX and Marilyn (Mike) Kuhn of Red Bud, IL, brother-in-law, Rick (Laura) Reierson of East Bethel, MN, and sister-in-law, Beckie Jackson of Mountain Home, AR. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Helen Learn, a brother, Charles Learn, in-laws; Norris and Geraldine Reierson and a brother-in-law, Jerry Jackson.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, and for an hour prior to services at the church. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville. Military Rites will be performed at the church following the service by the Acker-Matthias American Legion Honor Guard of Denver. Burial will be held at a later date in the East Clermont Lutheran Cemetery, Clermont, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the American Alzheimer’s Association. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379
