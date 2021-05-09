February 18, 1952-May 2, 2021

WATERLOO-James “Jim” Hemrich, 69, of Waterloo, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Unity Point Health Allen Memorial Hospital.

James Bernard Hemrich was born on February 18, 1952, to loving parents, Joseph and Irene (Gaffey) Hemrich. Born in Osage, Iowa Jim spent his happy childhood years in Stewartville, Minnesota where he enjoyed playing sports of every kind and hung out with the tight-knit pack of neighborhood kids, fished the river, skated the frozen lakes, played war in the woods, walked to school and back each day, raised numerous dogs, cats and rabbits. In his teens, his family relocated to Grundy Center, IA where he finished high school.

Jim worked at Iowa Spokesman Press and the Grundy Register newspaper for many years where he was sports journalist, editor, and photographer. His talents and keen eye, his use of imagery, and his way with the written word were admired by everyone who read his frequent columns. He traveled to many high school games and tournaments in the region and elevated the athletes and play-by-play action to distinction with his vivid, lively prose.