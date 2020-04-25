James ‘Jim’ Heideman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1940-2020)

GRUNDY CENTER -- James “Jim” William Ernest Heideman, 80, of Grundy Center, died at his daughter's home in Grundy Center on April 22 while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.

He was born March 27, 1940, in Waterloo, son of Henry and Clara (Sommerfelt) Heideman. He married Audrey Melinda Louise Delfs on Nov. 22, 1959, at American Lutheran Church in Grundy Center. He worked at Case IH and Swift Packing before becoming a trucker for Gray Transportation. He also helped many area farmers in the fields, retiring in 2010.

Survivors: his children, Lisa Aguon of Grundy Center, Mike Heideman of Grundy Center, Sue DeVries of Grundy Center and Amy (Austin) Hinders of Grundy Center; grandchildren, Mitchell (Traci) Turner of Bondurant, Jessica Aguon of Grundy Center, Paul (Kaitlyn) Aguon of New Hartford, Cearra Aguon of Clinton, Kyle (Jen) DeVries of Grundy Center, Kraig (Emily) DeVries of Chapin,, Haylee, Dylan, and Devin Hinders of Grundy Center; great-grandchildren, Dylan (Katrina), Ethan, Isabella, Zander, Jax, Chris, Corey, Caitlynn, Matthew, Courtney, Max and “Little” Audrey; two sisters, Mary Lou McCalley of Waterloo and Marie Brock of Bonney Lake, Wash.; a sister-in-law, Sue Heideman of Davenport, Fla.; and nieces and nephews.