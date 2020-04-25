James ‘Jim’ Heideman

(1940-2020)
GRUNDY CENTER -- James “Jim” William Ernest Heideman, 80, of Grundy Center, died at his daughter's home in Grundy Center on April 22 while under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice.
He was born March 27, 1940, in Waterloo, son of Henry and Clara (Sommerfelt) Heideman. He married Audrey Melinda Louise Delfs on Nov. 22, 1959, at American Lutheran Church in Grundy Center. He worked at Case IH and Swift Packing before becoming a trucker for Gray Transportation. He also helped many area farmers in the fields, retiring in 2010.
Survivors: his children, Lisa Aguon of Grundy Center, Mike Heideman of Grundy Center, Sue DeVries of Grundy Center and Amy (Austin) Hinders of Grundy Center; grandchildren, Mitchell (Traci) Turner of Bondurant, Jessica Aguon of Grundy Center, Paul (Kaitlyn) Aguon of New Hartford, Cearra Aguon of Clinton, Kyle (Jen) DeVries of Grundy Center, Kraig (Emily) DeVries of Chapin,, Haylee, Dylan, and Devin Hinders of Grundy Center; great-grandchildren, Dylan (Katrina), Ethan, Isabella, Zander, Jax, Chris, Corey, Caitlynn, Matthew, Courtney, Max and “Little” Audrey; two sisters, Mary Lou McCalley of Waterloo and Marie Brock of Bonney Lake, Wash.; a sister-in-law, Sue Heideman of Davenport, Fla.; and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Audrey; a brother, Richard; a sister, Janet; brothers-in-law, Richard and Vernon.
Services: Due to the pandemic, a private visitation and inurnment at Maple Hill Cemetery will be held. The family will hold a gathering in the future. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes-Chapel is assisting the family.
Memorials: to the family to be donated at a later date.
Jim enjoyed fishing, racing, country music, an ice-cold beer, watching professional wrestling and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. He loved spending his time outdoors and camping. His best time was spent with his family and friends. Jim was a member of the American Lutheran Church in Grundy Center.
