June 26, 1968-February 13, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-James “Jim” Harold Riess II, age 53 of Cedar Falls passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his home in rural Cedar Falls.

He was born June 26, 1968, in Sigourney, Iowa, the son of James H. and Nancy (Glandon) Riess. He graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1986, and received his AAS in robotics and automation from Indian Hills Community College. On June 19, 2005, Jim was united in marriage to Angie Burda at the Rotary Reserve in Cedar Falls. Jim was employed as a Senior Factory Automation Engineer for John Deere since 2012 until he went out on disability due to pancreatic cancer. Prior to that, he worked for Control Systems Integrators in Marion and at Johnson Controls.

There wasn’t a car, motorcycle, shed, or home project he couldn’t fix or make better. Nor was there any piece of meat he couldn’t smoke to perfection. He enjoyed going to church, playing his bass guitar, riding his Harley Davidson, working in the shed, being the self-appointed greenskeeper on his and Angie’s acreage, shocking others with pictures of his 1990s mullet, and trading barbeque techniques and doing Macho Man Randy Savage impersonations with his Deere work buddies. He fixed everything his wife accidentally broke. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. Thank you to friends, relatives, neighbors, coworkers, and the UnityPoint Cancer Center staff for all of the care and kindness these past 3 years.

Jim is lovingly survived by: his wife, Angie Burda of Cedar Falls; his father, James Riess I of Conroy; two brothers, Curt (Renee) Riess of Conroy, and Quinn (Becky) Riess of Muscatine; two nieces, McKenna and Kacie Riess; father-in-law and mother-in- law, Dick and Jan Burda of Harris, MN; sister-in-law, Susan Burda of Litchfield, MN; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by: his mother, Nancy (Glandon) Riess; and his grandparents, Bill and Leona Glandon and Harold and Doris Riess.

A memorial service will be held at 10 am Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Friday, February 18 at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, and also one hour prior to the service at church.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook is available at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com