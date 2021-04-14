March 10, 1940-April 12, 2021
HUDSON-James “Jim” Gallery, 81, of Hudson, died Monday, April 12, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital. He was born March 10, 1940 in Waterloo, to Walter Sr. and Eleanor Buehner Gallery. Jim served in the United States Navy, 03/13/1957 to 01/12/1961. He owned and operated Gallery Trucking Company for many years, retiring in 1995. He drove truck parttime for many more years, retiring officially in 2011. Jim married Patricia Smith in 1958; they later divorced. He married Marilyn Neese October 4, 1996, at the Community Church of Hudson. He was a member of Blessing Catholic Church in rural Hudson. After it closed, he attended St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo. Jim was a lifetime member of Hudson AMVETS Post #82, longtime member and past president of Hudson Jaycees, Hudson Lions Club serving as expert tail twister, lifetime member of USS Hancock Association CV/CVA-19, and a founding member of Hudson Music Makers.
Jim is survived by his wife; 3 daughters, Koby (Kent) Tjaden‚ Hudson, Wanda (Troy Fuller) Dixon‚ Dakota Dunes‚ SD, and Anne (Patrick) Shaughnessy‚ Wadsworth‚ IL; sons, Chester (Lisa)‚ Hudson and Peter (Michelle)‚ Atkins; stepsons, Michael Neese‚ Ankeny and Mark (Shari) Neese‚ Cedar Falls; 14 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren plus one on the way; and a brother, Jerald (Sharon)‚ Waterloo. He is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Ruben Andersen; a sister, Marlys Gallery; 3 brothers, Walter Jr. and Don Gallery and Jerry Lee Andersen; a sister in law, Betty Gallery.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 AM, Saturday, April 17, at St. Edward Catholic Church, Waterloo with visitation for one hour before services. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Waterloo with military rites by Hudson AMVETS Post #82 and United States Navy Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to Parkinson’s Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
He enjoyed playing his guitar and harmonica, long walks in the woods looking for blue bells, working on his old pickup truck, riding his bike, and visiting with people. He also liked to fish and had many favorite fishing spots (all kept secret).
