HUDSON-James “Jim” Gallery, 81, of Hudson, died Monday, April 12, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital. He was born March 10, 1940 in Waterloo, to Walter Sr. and Eleanor Buehner Gallery. Jim served in the United States Navy, 03/13/1957 to 01/12/1961. He owned and operated Gallery Trucking Company for many years, retiring in 1995. He drove truck parttime for many more years, retiring officially in 2011. Jim married Patricia Smith in 1958; they later divorced. He married Marilyn Neese October 4, 1996, at the Community Church of Hudson. He was a member of Blessing Catholic Church in rural Hudson. After it closed, he attended St. Edward Catholic Church in Waterloo. Jim was a lifetime member of Hudson AMVETS Post #82, longtime member and past president of Hudson Jaycees, Hudson Lions Club serving as expert tail twister, lifetime member of USS Hancock Association CV/CVA-19, and a founding member of Hudson Music Makers.