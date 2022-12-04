October 28, 1940-November 29, 2022

APLINGTON-James “Jim” Fredrick Schwarz, age 82, of Aplington, Iowa, was born the son of Fred and Mata (Beyer) Schwarz on October 28, 1940, in Mankato, Minnesota. Jim was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith as a child. He attended country school through the eighth grade, then attended and graduated from Minnesota Lake High School in 1958. Jim studied and received a B.A. in social studies at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, and later received his Master’s in Counselling at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

On August 17, 1963, Jim was united in marriage with JoAnne Lee Stevens at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dearborn, Michigan. Jim began his teaching career at St. Paul’s in Waverly, then taught in Clarksville. He later taught social studies and history and was a guidance counselor at Aplington. He taught for 40 years and retired in 2002.

Jim was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. He taught Acolyte, was on the church council and served as Sunday School Superintendent. He also served on the Lutheran Brotherhood Board (later Thrivent) for Butler County. Jim was a past member of the Aplington Lion’s Club and served as an election official.

Jim enjoyed fishing, golfing and loved mowing lawn. He loved red tractors, never green ones. He was an avid fan of the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins and Aplington-Parkersburg sports. Jim loved following all his grandchildren’s activities.

On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Jim died at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, of a brief illness. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mata Schwarz; twin infant brothers, Norbert and Fred Jr. Schwarz; an infant sister, Donna Mae Schwarz; and a great-grandson, Robert Lee Bails.

Jim is survived by his wife of 59 years, JoAnne of Aplington; three children, Jim Jr. (Rebekah) Schwarz of Fairfield, Iowa, Joel (Sheila) Schwarz of Chaska, Minnesota, and Julee (Daren) Fox of Linwood, Kansas; eight grandchildren, Rachel (Nick) Bails, Daniel (Cheyenne) Schwarz, Keri (Chet) Vogt, Isaac, Nathan & Evan Schwarz and Paige & Sawyer Fox; four great grandchildren, Jensen, Callen & Weston Vogt and Levi Bails.

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Vivian Township, Minnesota.

Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 8, at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services, Parkersburg Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Bethel Lutheran Church in Parkersburg or Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.

