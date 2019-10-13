(1950-2019)
WATERLOO — James “Jim” Francis Johnson, 69, of North Liberty, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Oct. 10, at Windmill Manor, Coralville.
He was born June 9, 1950, in Waterloo, son of Dale W. and Dorothy C. Davitt Johnson. He married Diane Fowlkes on June 23, 1969, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Evansdale, and they later divorced.
Jim served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was employed at Eagles Grocery store and most recently at Wal-Mart Grocery in Waterloo.
Survived by: his sons, Stephen (Amanda) Johnson of Tiffin and Brad (Robyn) Johnson of Ankeny; and five grandchildren, Tom, Nick, Anna, Lexa and Tyler Johnson.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Steve Johnson; two sisters, Judy Riley and Alice Johnson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31, assisted by the Naval Honor Guard. Visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. today, Oct. 13, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Visitation also for an hour prior to services Monday at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
