October 27, 1925-October 23, 2022

James (Jim) Francis Hutcheon passed away on October 23, 2022 surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 27, 1925 in Jefferson, Iowa, the son of William Emslie and Elsie (Hubbard) Hutcheon. Jim served in the Army Air Corps from 1944-1945 and received a PhD in Psychology from the University of Iowa in 1952. He practiced clinical psychology in Waterloo, Iowa and retired to mid-coast Maine in 2008. He had a joy for life and learning and deeply loved his family. His many interests included classical music, sports, and the Iowa Hawkeyes.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter Deborah Hutcheon (Michael Huston) of MN, son Jeffrey Hutcheon (Amy Shilts) of IL, stepson Zane Shatzer (Meredith Kennedy) of ME, and stepson Noel Shatzer of SC; grandchildren Bradley, Christina, Austin, Ames, Wynn, Emma, Madison, Rylee, and Francesca; and great-grandchildren Quincy and Corbin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jean Stone in 2021, and his nephew, Gregory Stone, in 2007.

Donations may be made to one of the following organizations in his honor: (1) the Bowdoin International Music Festival (https://www.bowdoinfestival.org/support/donate-online/ (indicate the James Hutcheon Fund in the “share notes” section) or (2) Beacon Hospice via www.amedisys.com/donate.