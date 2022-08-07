James (Jim) Eggleston

September 30, 1939-July 30, 2022

Born in Clarksville, IA to Charles H. Eggleston and Kathleen Shepard Eggleston.

Graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1957.

Worked at John Deere Tractor Works for seven years then served on the Waterloo Fire Department in various capacities for 25 years before retiring in 1991.

Jim loved sports & enjoyed his time as a sports announcer for local high school and UNI basketball & football games. He was a PA Announcer at Las Vegas Motor Speedway & was inducted into the IA AAU Hall of Fame as a basketball coach. In 2019, Jim won a Bronze Medal for Table Tennis in the Senior Olympics.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathleen; brother, Bud (Donna); daughters, Thea and Marggie (Kevin) Yung; son, Dana (Amy); step-children, Leo (Beth) Kafer, Cheri (Brendan) Coughlin, and Kelly Kafer; as well as 14 grandchildren/step-grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren/stepgreat-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 3:00-5:00pm at Casey’s 218 Pub, 4014 University Ave., Waterloo, IA 50701.