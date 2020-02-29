James “Jim” E. Wheeler

(1932-2020)
WAVERLY — James “Jim” Earl Wheeler, 87, of Waverly, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born June 26, 1932, in New Hampton, son of Clarence and Jennie (Hill) Wheeler. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1950. He entered the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Waverly where he would work for the Waverly Street Department. In 1966 he began working for Carnation and continued there for 30 years, retiring in 1996. On July 29, 1971, he married Karen Hoeper at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. She died March 18, 2015.
He was a lifetime member of both the Waverly AMVETS and VFW. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Waverly Fire Department for 19 years.
Survivors: a son, Jason Wheeler of Waverly; two brothers-in-law, Eugene and Eldon Hoeper; and several cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Karen; a daughter in infancy, Nicole Lynn Wheeler in 1974.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 7, aat St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly with burial in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour prior to services at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements, (319) 352-1187.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.
Jim was proud of his service in the Army and enjoyed time with his friends at the Waverly Area Veterans Post. He loved to gamble, especially at Tama and going to Mystic Lake to celebrate their anniversary. Over the past five years he enjoyed taking many trips with his son.
