May 7, 1955-February 2022

DUNKERTON-James “Jim” Carl Tucker died February, 2022 at Unity Point Hospital, Waterloo IA. He was born the 7th of May 1955, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Clarence E. and Ruth (Fenstermann) Tucker.

Jim married Bonnie Weidler in 1977 and later divorced. He served in the US Army from 1972—1975. He had worked at Henke Manufacturing in Waverly and then later at Unverferth Manufacturing Co. in Shell Rock IA. Where he retired in July, 2020.

Jim was always ready to help anyone with handyman chores and spent many hours in the workshop he had on his acreage near Dunkerton. He took great pride in helping Jacob Howe in completing his Eagle Scout project.

Jim is survived by his mother, a daughter, Amanda (Samy) Cardoso of Vancouver, WA; Two grandsons; James and Dalton Cardoso of Vancouver, WA; Bonus children, Lynette Gurski, Liz Weidler, Todd Weidler, Jacob Howe and Kerrie Howe, a brother; Ray Tucker of Greenfield, IA, and a sister; Ann McGovern of Waterloo, along with many nieces and nephews.

Jim is preceded in death by special friend, Lisa Howe, father; Clarence Tucker, brother; Gerald Tucker, and sister; Evelyn Sabin.

Funeral Services: 11:00 AM Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank.

Visitation: 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank.

Military Rites: Fairbank American Legion Fortsch-Duffy Post 552

Inurnment: Fairbank Cemetery following the service on Saturday.

Lunch will follow at the Fairbank American Legion.

In Lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to help a family friend. Online condolences can be left at woodsfuneralhome.net