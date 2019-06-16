(1946-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – James “Jim” Barth, 72, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, June 12, at home.
He was born Dec. 28, 1946, in Decorah, son of Harold and Helen (Thorson) Barth. He married Barbara Dettbarn on July 31, 1970, in West Des Moines.
He graduated from Orange High School (Waterloo) in 1965 and served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was employed in assembly with John Deere for 38 years, retiring in 2003.
Survived by: his wife; three sons, Don (Kelly) Dettbarn of Underwood, Michael Barth of Cedar Falls, and David (Katie) Barth of Rochester, Minn.; three grandchildren, Reid Dettbarn, Rachel and Milo Barth; his mother, of Waterloo; a brother, Gary (Sue) Barth of Hampton; and a sister, Debra (Richard) Schroeder of Waverly.
Preceded in death by: his father; a brother, Donald Barth; and a sister-in-law, Julie Barth.
Memorial services: 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Richardson Funeral Service, with visitation for one hour before services. Burial at a later date in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
