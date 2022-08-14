April 15, 1967-July 29, 2022

James “Jim” Anderson, Jr., 55, of Ft. Myers, FL, passed away at his home on July 29, 2022.

Jim was born in Evanston, IL, on April 15, 1967. Jim was raised in Cedar Falls, IA. When he was young, he grew up in the Timberledge Neighborhood. He prided himself on being the first one in the neighborhood pool each year, even though the water was freezing from it just being filled.

He enjoyed going to the ravine and exploring by the cedar river. He would fish, hunt and collect bittersweet with his dad. Jim graduated from Cedar Falls High School. While in high school he played baseball. After high school he attended the University of Northern Iowa. Jim loved to read. He could often be found with a book in his hands. He enjoyed going to the library to catch up on current events. He liked to debate about things happening in the world. He was never afraid to share his opinion.

Jim eventually followed his dad and moved to Florida to enjoy the warm temperatures. Most important to Jim was his family.

Jim is survived by his dad and mom, J.D. and Elaine Anderson of Cape Coral, FL, Lisa (Eric) Swaney of Charles City, Jordan (Dakota) Swaney of Des Moines, Noah Swaney of Charles City, and PFC Issac Swaney currently

stationed in Ft. Lee Virginia, Dan (Jennifer) Reich, Daniel Jr., Jonah and Abraham of Sherrill, furbabies Kitters and Runt.

Jim was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his mother, Milly, several aunts and uncles, cousins and his beloved “Cat”.

A private family lead service will be held in Iowa at a later date. Per Jim’s wishes his body was cremated.