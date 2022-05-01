James “Jim” Allen Gerdes

February 1, 1938-April 27, 2022

MONONA-James “Jim” Allen Gerdes, 84, of Monona, Iowa died Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin. James was born February 1, 1938 to Francis and Leona (Jensen) Gerdes at home in Jesup, Iowa. He graduated from Jesup High School in 1955 and attended ISTC for one year.

On August 11, 1957, Jim was united in marriage with Anita Carole Gilbert. Four children were born to this union. Jim worked as a grain inspector in Clayton, Iowa, as a semi-driver, also worked at Swiss Valley, in banking and as a bookkeeper. He was a member of the Monona Fire Department for ten years and also a member of the Jaycees.

Surviving Jim are his wife, Carole Gerdes of Monona, Iowa; his children, Gayle (Bruce) Mielke of Waterloo, Iowa, Lisa (Jeff) Woodman of Monona, Iowa, Kurt (Darla) Gerdes of Monona, Iowa and Ann (Brad) Jacobs of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and two on the way; and his sisters, Janet Wright, Renee Peelen and Noreen Rouw.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Leona Gerdes; sister, Audrey Reinhart; and granddaughter, Emmalee Jacobs.

A Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Monday, May 2, 2022 at United Methodist Church in Monona, Iowa

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Monday May 2, 2022 at United Methodist Church in Monona, Iowa with Pastor Nathan Ferguson as the officiant.

Memorials may be directed to the Monona Fire Department, Monona EMS and Monona Library.

Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Monona, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.