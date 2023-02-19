June 6, 1945-February 7, 2023

James “Jim” Allen Baysinger was born June 6, 1945, in Spencer, Iowa, the son of Cyril and Thelma (Breyfogle) Baysinger. He married Joann Shepard in 1965. Jim worked at John Deere in several different departments and retired after 31 years of employment. He was a jack of all trades. Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, time on the computer playing games and he loved spending time with his family. He was a volunteer and was also a member of the Waterloo Lodge 105 and member of York Rite.

Jim passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at his home at the age of 77. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother Denny Baysinger. Jim is survived by his wife Joann of Waterloo; son, Todd Baysinger of Waterloo; his daughter, Dawn Stone of Waterloo; four grandchildren, Cody (Sadie) Mattson, Chelsey Baysinger and Zachary and Emily Stone; two great-grandchildren, Elias and Tatum Mattson and two sisters, Barbara Faust of Hartley, Iowa and Mickey Baysinger of State Center, Iowa.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 12:30 pm to 2:30, with a Masonic Service at 12:30 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 2:30 pm at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa.

