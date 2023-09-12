James J Heinz ended his journey on Earth when the Lord released his soul into the joy of Eternal Life on August 17, 2023, at the age of 82. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, daughters Sara (Scott) and Angela (Aaron), and five exceptional grandchildren, Ben, Max, Will, Gavin, and Madelyn. He is also survived by two sisters, Jane of Moline, IL, and Julie of Waterloo, IA.

There were many milestones in his life. He was interested in athletics and was a member of the Iowa High School Athletic Assoc., serving as a football official. He was an officer in the Waterloo Elks Lodge No. 290, a Board member of the Black Hawk County Chapter of the American Cancer Society and, a member of the United Way Public Relations Committee. He was named to serve on the first UNI-Dome Policy Board at the University of Northern Iowa.

While attending college he was a pitcher with the Waterloo Merchants; he had a fast ball of 90 mph. His pitching soon had the attention of the scouts with the Boston Red Sox. He was also serving in the Iowa Army Reserves at the time...he injured his right shoulder during combat training...the decision was made, he would return to college, never knowing his outcome with Boston. Over the years he has cherished that Boston Red Sox cap, wearing it often.

After graduating from college, he joined Colle McVoy Advertising, an agency he was with for over 30 years. During his time with the agency, he held a seminar for new employees focused on values, along with advocating for employee ownership. This effort culminated in Colle McVoy being named National ESOP Company Of The Year, the first advertising agency to ever be honored.

At Colle McVoy he was once asked to fire an employee from his staff because of a growing number of problems. He interviewed the employee and, instead of firing her, he gave her a raise. She changed her habits and became one of the most productive members of his team.

Over the years, his hard work earned him the title of Executive Vice President. When the agency was sold, he wasn’t ready to retire. He became the COO of the Gateway Corporation, University of Minnesota, and General Manager of the McNamara Alumni Center for 18 years. He retired in March of 2021, during the pandemic. He was still needing importance in his life. He applied and was appointed to serve on the Shorewood Park Commissioners Board until his health got the best of him.

He was pretty darn good in golf, thanks to the good genes of his golfing mother and grandfather, who was the head pro at the Phelan Golf Course in St. Paul, but baseball was where he dominated.

Jim spent his entire life helping others, treating them will dignity, respect and kindness. He enjoyed being with his family, being with good friends and, occasionally, he enjoyed a good vodka martini.

While he leaves a hole in our hearts, his family is grateful to have so many memories to last a lifetime.

Mass of Christian Burial 2 PM Friday, September 15, 2023 at St. Therese of Deephaven, 18325 Minnetonka Blvd. Deephaven, with visitation starting at 1 PM. Reception to follow Mass at Pique Travel Design, 306 Water Street, Excelsior.

In lieu of flowers Memorials preferred to the American Heart Association.

