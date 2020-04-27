James J. Cordes

Following high school graduation in Waterloo where he wrestled, he served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church and New London VFW Post 7641. For many years, Jim provided all of the tomatoes for VFW taco night. After leaving the service, Jim became a car salesman and eventually a car dealer owning a Pontiac dealership in Waterloo and GM, Dodge and Ford dealerships in Waterloo, Mt. Pleasant and New London. Besides work, he loved horses, all sports, cheering for the Cubs, Bears and Hawkeyes, and was an absolutely No. 1 devoted fan of the New London Tigers.