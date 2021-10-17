March 10, 1923-October 10, 2021
WATERLOO-James Hudson McClain, 98, of Waterloo, died Sunday, October 10, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.
He was born March 10, 1923 in Des Moines, son of James Henry and Ila Alice Hudson McClain. He married Sylvia May Shreeve on December 7, 1969. She died April 4, 1989.
Jim graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Waterloo in 1940 and received his B A degree in Economics from the University of Iowa in 1948. He entered the U. S. Army Air Force in 1942. He was awarded three Distinguished Flying Crosses, four Air Medals, Presidential Unit Citation and ETO Service Metal with five Battle Stars. He served until 1945 and was in the Air Force Reserves until 1973. Jim was named a Golden Eagle by the Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama and in June of 2017 he was inducted into the Iowa Aviation Hall of Fame. He held sales positions with several companies following college graduation. He joined Helene Curtis Professional Division in 1958 and retired in 1990 as National Sales Manager. He then worked an additional 10 years as a sales/marketing consultant to the professional beauty industry.
Survivors include: two sisters, Patti J. Kuebler of Waterloo and Pamelia Ann Kemper of Fishers, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Mary Eaton McClain of Dayton, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; a brother, Paul F. McClain; two brothers-in-law, Eugene John Kuebler and James Kemper; and two nephews, Kurt Kuebler and J. Robert Kemper.
Services will be at a later date with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. He donated his body to the University of Iowa College of Medicine. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
