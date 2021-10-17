James Hudson McClain

Jim graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Waterloo in 1940 and received his B A degree in Economics from the University of Iowa in 1948. He entered the U. S. Army Air Force in 1942. He was awarded three Distinguished Flying Crosses, four Air Medals, Presidential Unit Citation and ETO Service Metal with five Battle Stars. He served until 1945 and was in the Air Force Reserves until 1973. Jim was named a Golden Eagle by the Air Command and Staff College, Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama and in June of 2017 he was inducted into the Iowa Aviation Hall of Fame. He held sales positions with several companies following college graduation. He joined Helene Curtis Professional Division in 1958 and retired in 1990 as National Sales Manager. He then worked an additional 10 years as a sales/marketing consultant to the professional beauty industry.