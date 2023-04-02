WATERLOO-James Henry Will died peacefully March 26, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born September 11, 1937, in Waterloo, IA, the first of 5 children of Henry A. Will and Marie A. Bender Will. He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Waterloo in 1955 and spent 2 years studying art at Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, IA. He worked off and on with the Illinois Central Railroad for 5 years while going to college to help pay his way. In 1957, he entered the College of Pharmacy at the State University of Iowa in Iowa City, where he graduated with a BSPh degree in 1961. While at University he met his future wife Rosemary Leazer, who studied Nursing, and they were married in Morton Grove, IL in 1962. After graduation, Jim came to Rockford and started work at McCann Pharmacy, which evolved into Village Pharmacy in the Colonial Village shopping center, for 25 years until the store closed at the end of 1985. He then worked part-time at various pharmacies for 4 years, and also at St. Anthony Hospital where he was employed until his retirement in 2007. He enjoyed chatting with customers and working with many wonderful workers both in retail and at the hospital. In 2001 he started caring for Rosemary when she developed Pick's Disease. After 3-1/2 years, his wife, Rosemary died in 2005. He later met and became a loving companion to Joyce Lundberg with whom he spent most of his time. He enjoyed many hobbies including model railroading, photography, fencing, living history reenacting, cartooning art, blacksmithing, biking, walking, geocaching, woodworking, canoeing, vacationing at their property in N. Wisconsin, having fun with “Iggy”, a full-size dummy he made, and generally just goofing around. (A putterer of lots, but master of nothin'). He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rosie, his loving friend, Joyce, his sister-in-law, Mary (Shannon) Will and a nephew, Matthew Caughron. Family survivors include son Michael (Kathy) Will of Muscatine, daughter Patricia (Jude) Lai of Rockford IL, grandkids, Jacob (Danielle) Will, Lucas (Heather) Will of Des Moines, and Emma (Marius) Lai of Madison, WI, great-grandkids, Mya & Max, brothers, John Will of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Joseph (Mary) Will of Acton, MA, David Will of Waterloo, sister, Jean (Cliff) Caughron of Waterloo, and many cousins, nieces & nephews scattered around the country. Jim wanted to deeply thank all who entered his life and made it so meaningful and enjoyable, especially his parents, his “sweetie” wife, his kids and grandkids, all of his co-workers at Village Pharmacy and OSF St. Anthony' Medical Center, all his friends in Camp Fuller (especially Camp Fuller Field Music), fellow Blacksmiths in Rockford Blacksmith Guild, the clan at “Ye old Haggis Shoppe,” those good friends in his Jubilee Community Group, special friends, Gerry & Tammy Weber, and his pretty and loving companion, Joyce. A visitation will take place on Monday, April 3rd, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford, IL 61108. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, April 4th at 10:00 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am at St Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Drive, Rockford, IL 61109. Entombment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Winnebago IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's name may be made to family for a memorial to be stablished at a later date. Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory – Mulford Chapel assisted the family. Share online condolences and memories at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.