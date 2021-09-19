James Harold Sutton

Jim was born on July 6, 1937, in Butler County, Iowa, the son of Harold B. and Mildred (Smith) Sutton. He graduated from Shell Rock High School in 1955. Jim then worked at Redi-Mix and also the Walther's farm in Waverly. He served in the United States Army and upon returning home Jim worked at Juhl's Standard Station in Waverly, Iowa. On June 3, 1961, Jim was united in marriage to Sharon Colleen Winegard at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa. In 1958, Jim started his career at John Deere in the Tool and Die Department becoming a supervisor in 1979. Jim retired from John Deere in 1986. During those years at Deere, he also ran a farrow to finish hog farm and had over 1,000 acres of crop ground south of Shell Rock, along side his wife and children.