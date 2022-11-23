March 11, 1938-November 18, 2022

LANSING-James Harold Baugher of Lansing died November 18, 2022 at home. He was born March 11, 1938 in Waterloo to Harold and Mary Chasky Baugher. He was a graduate of West High. He married Natalie Yates on April 18, 1964 at the Little Brown Church.

Jim worked on the railroad for 44 years in Waterloo before retiring to Lansing. Always one to enjoy life to the fullest, Jim was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed hunting mushrooms and spending time in the great outdoors. In retirement, Jim and Natalie spent winters snow birding in The Keys. Never one to take the same path twice, he always took the scenic route.

Jim is survived by his wife, Natalie, his two children Allison Baugher of Dunkerton, Steven (Ronda) Baugher of Spring Green, WI, two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his two sisters Sue (Mark) Bickley of Waterloo and Patty (Bill) McKay of Woodenville, WA, a sister-in-law Marge Baugher of Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard Baugher, and his sister Joann Baugher.

A private family internment will be held at a later date.