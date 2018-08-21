WELLSBURG — James H. “Jim” Geerdes, 78, of Wellsburg, died Sunday, Aug. 19, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born July 7, 1940, in Eldora to Gratus and Tarana (Stubbe) Geerdes. He married Bonita Cooper on June 7, 1963.
He graduated from Wellsburg High School in 1958. He went on to attend Iowa State Teachers College, which has become the University of Northern Iowa. Jim worked for 21 years at the Pioneer Federal Savings & Loan of Mason City, working his way up to become the vice president. He retired from Collision Services in Hudson in 2014. While Jim lived in Mason City, he was a member of the Rolling Acres Christian Reformed Church. He was a current member of the First Christian Reformed Church in rural Wellsburg. He was a willing volunteer for local and civic activities.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Mark Geerdes; a daughter, Kimberly (Patrick) Hastings; his grandchildren, Taylor (Deondre) Butler Sr., Parris Hastings, Timothy Vree (Heather Hubbard) and Toni Hastings-Gonzalez; his great-grandchildren, Amarionna Butler, Deondre Butler Jr., Ezio Vree and Josiah James Butler; his sisters, Norma (Dennis) Huisman and Marcia (Gary) Beving; a brother, Robert (Jane) Geerdes; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother, Eugene Geerdes.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at First Christian Reformed Church west of Wellsburg, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, the First Christian Reformed Church or Tom and Angie Vander Voort Ministry.
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Jim enjoyed softball, golf and was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. However, his true joy in life was his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
